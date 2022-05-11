Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Five inmates under investigation, accused of starting fire inside jail

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Five inmates could be in even more trouble after officials say they started a fire at the Warren County Jail.

Vicksburg Daily News reports that it happened Monday morning when deputies say the inmates set fire to a mattress inside a cell.

Deputies were able to get the fire under control with a bucket of water, and the fire department came to make sure it was completely out.

Sheriff Martin Pace says the five inmates are now under investigation and could face additional charges.

