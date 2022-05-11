First Alert Forecast: We are talking rain and it returns Thursday! Not a complete washout, but enough to cool us down!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Hot and muggy conditions continue for us as we head into the afternoon! But we are seeing cloudy conditions out there across the area!

Wednesday, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. High-temperature records could be beaten by a degree or two, or tied. Partly Sunny conditions for us. Much warmer today!

Rain coverage head looks to be sporadic in-like, but it will help cool us down some as we go into the weekend! Not a complete washout over the next few days!

Thursday, our rain chances return to the area as we see a 20 to 30% chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs on Thursday continue in the mid-90s with partly sunny conditions. Lows falling to the upper 60s Thursday night.

Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with rain chances continuing over the area. Lows fall to the upper 60s during the evening partly cloudy conditions.

Saturday, Highs fall to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. There’s a 40% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday. Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into upper 60s. Tuesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area! Lows falling to the upper 60s!

