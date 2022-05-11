First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms to become possible into Thursday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quiet, but warm night is in the forecast once again overnight. Temperatures will slowly cool down to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning under partly cloudy skies.

Despite hot and dry conditions continuing through the rest of today, chances for afternoon/evening showers and storms will return by tomorrow to help bring us relief! A couple of isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out as well. #mswx pic.twitter.com/Iye7OLDrDf — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 11, 2022

Changes in our weather pattern will begin to occur into Thursday as the upper-level ridge starts to break down. It will still feel toasty out tomorrow with highs expected to reach the lower and middle 90s. Fortunately, chances for scattered downpours and storms will become possible by the afternoon/evening hours to help relieve some of us from the heat. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out during this time, but chances for any severe weather is low and slim. A few showers may linger into the overnight hours as temperatures fall back to the 60s and 70s.

High temperatures will stay above normal into Friday and over the weekend as PM shower/storm chances also continue. Keep in mind, none of these days will be a washout by any means, but there could be times when you have to dodge a downpour. Rain chances will come down a bit by the early part of next week as temperatures start to creep back upwards.

