First Alert Forecast: heat bubble to burst late week

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible near some of the creek beds and river bottoms around sunrise. Sunshine will prevail through the day as our high pressure ridge settled directly overhead. Expect highs to get into the lower to middle 90s – again, nearing record-territory for many.

THURSDAY: As the ridge begins to buckle from an advancing upper low from the east – our risk for rain and storms will begin to increase again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain coverage will tend to bubble up through the afternoon hours – trekking from east to west. A few storms could be heavy. Most will fall apart through early-mid evening with lows falling back into the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: With the ridge buckling late week, chances for widely scattered showers and storms will return Friday, more so into Saturday as a complex of storms could drop southward through the afternoon hours. Highs will remain above average - in the 80s amid a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll trend dry again next week with highs creeping upward again into the lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

