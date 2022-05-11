Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Accused murderer shoots woman after she refused to hide him, police say

Jaccory Carr
Jaccory Carr(Woodville Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - An accused murderer is on the run in Woodville, Mississippi.

Jaccory Carr is wanted for a murder in Centerville, Mississippi, which happened on May 5.

On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call of a break-in. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Authorities say Carr shot the woman after she refused to hide him at her house.

Police are warning citizens that Carr is armed and dangerous.

