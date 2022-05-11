Accused murderer shoots woman after she refused to hide him, police say

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - An accused murderer is on the run in Woodville, Mississippi.

Jaccory Carr is wanted for a murder in Centerville, Mississippi, which happened on May 5.

On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call of a break-in. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Authorities say Carr shot the woman after she refused to hide him at her house.

Police are warning citizens that Carr is armed and dangerous.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.