Yazoo City names new police chief

Police Chief Kenneth Hampton
Police Chief Kenneth Hampton(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant and Holly Emery
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City has found its new police chief.

Kenneth Hampton was voted in after Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Hampton has previously served two stints as the chief of Tchula.

Hampton has made headlines in the past for his flamboyant style of policing on social media. He often publicly called out suspects on social media, warning them that he was coming for them.

In 2017, he says he was forced to resign from his position. He was hired again in 2020 and claimed to have changed his style.

After 11 months on the job, he resigned in late 2021 to pursue a new opportunity.

Hampton will replace Joseph Head, who resigned in April.

Head is the second chief to resign in just two years during a time of the heightened crime in the city.

Former Chief Jay Winstead resigned in March 2021.

