VA celebrates Nurses Appreciation Week with white out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Being hospitalized can be a frightening experience, but the care you receive can make a world of difference. That primary care is provided by skilled and caring nurses.

National Nurses Appreciation Week celebrates those specially trained caregivers during a time of shortages and the global pandemic.

Dozens of VA nurses take a few moments from their hectic schedules to pose for pictures during Nurses Appreciation Week. It’s been a stressful two years during the pandemic, but on Tuesday, they wore white to honor Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

“Nursing is always rooted in strength, and it’s very important for us to be able to support each other,” said Carmen Steward-Sweezer.

The Hazlehurst native is the VA’s Chief Nurse for Mental Health, currently with 12 in-care patients and 17 being treated for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress. Despite more demands on short-staffed nurses, these licensed health care providers celebrate their chosen profession.

“Something about being able to provide to someone else,” said Steward-Sweezer. “It just does something for you. It makes you happy inside, and once I started doing it, I couldn’t stop”.

“We really can feel the crunch from the nursing shortage,” Patient Care Services Associate Director Brian Pauley.

There are nearly 500 nurses on staff with a number of vacancies. The VA administrator said a nursing fair will be held on May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It will be a one-stop-shop for hiring. Interviews will be conducted for RNs, LPNs, nursing assistants, and surgical technicians.

“We really appreciate the nurses, and we’d really like to go into the community and pull nurses into the VA system,” said Pauley. “It’s a great place to work. Anytime you get to serve veterans, our nation’s heroes, I mean, that’s a win win”.

“And the nurses are always gonna go that extra mile,” added Steward-Sweezer.

Nurses at the federal facility said they are happy for the recognition and to be among the 4.2 million providing patient care.

