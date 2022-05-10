New La. bill could require parents of juvenile offenders to pay victims restitution
May. 10, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When a juvenile is found guilty of a crime in Louisiana, a parent or guardian may soon be required to pay restitution to the victim.
It’s part of Senate Bill 370, authored by Sen. Jimmy Harris.
Under the bill, a parent or guardian would be required to be involved in the rehabilitation process after a juvenile is adjudicated for a crime.
The involvement could mean paying restitution or any rehab programs ordered by the court.
The bill favorably passed a Louisiana House Committee on May 10.
