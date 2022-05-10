Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man shot, killed at Tchula gas station

(Source: MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Tchula on Monday night.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. at the Shell station on Hwy 49.

Assistant Police Chief Minnie Steverson says 37-year-old Bernard Redmond was shot and killed.

Police have one person in custody, but have not released their identity.

There’s no word on what led up to the incident.

