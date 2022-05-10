Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Carman, found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate.

The eight-count indictment released Tuesday in federal court in Burlington also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after he went fishing with his mother, who was never found.

Carman’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba addresses deadly weekend in Jackson that left 7 dead, two others shot
WLBT at 10p (May 9, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (May 9, 2022)
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor