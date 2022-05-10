Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A local pastor has been arrested for the alleged sexual battery of a minor.

The alleged crime happened on May 6 when police in McComb responded to the emergency room in reference to the sexual assault of a minor.

After speaking with witnesses and the victim, the primary suspect became Kuri K. McCray, who is a pastor.

On Tuesday, May 10, it was announced that McCray was in the custody of the McComb Police Department.

