JPD needs help to find suspected burglar

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs your help to find a man who is accused of burglarizing several businesses.

Police are looking for Keith Nutall, 35.

JPD did not list the names of the businesses that were burglarized.

If you have any information on where Nutall could be, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

You could receive up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest.

