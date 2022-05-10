JPD investigating after one person hit by vehicle on I-55 South

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle on the interstate.

The crash occurred on I-55 South, just north of McDowell Road. One vehicle suffered significant damage to the front, while a second vehicle may also have been involved in the incident.

3 on your side has reached out to JPD to find out the extent of the injuries of the people involved.

