Gas station could replace old Twin Peaks restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A QuikTrip convenience store could soon replace a now-defunct restaurant in Northeast Jackson.

Tuesday, a public hearing was held on whether to grant a sign variance for the convenience store, which is planned for 6010 I-55 North.

Currently, the site is home to the former Twin Peaks restaurant, which closed its doors in 2021.

The council postponed voting on the measure, until owners and city leaders could hammer out the size of the store’s outdoor ground sign.

QuikTrip was requesting to erect a 65-foot-high signage, but city zoning rules only allow a 35-foot height.

Dylan King, an attorney for the Georgia-based owners, said a 35-foot-high sign would not be seen from the interstate due to the area’s geography.

“This piece of property is very different than almost any property along the interstate. (It’s got) a very low grade… very sunken down. It’s uphill in both directions,” King said. “It makes it virtually impossible to see any sign.”

The city’s planning and zoning staff recommended denying the request.

However, city officials are now working with QuikTrip to settle on a sign height.

It was not known when talks would wrap or when the matter would be brought back to the council for a vote.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.