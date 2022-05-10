First Alert Forecast: summery heat ridge holds through mid-week

TUESDAY: After some morning cloudiness and fog banks – we’ll springboard off the 60s and 70s back into the upper 80s and lower 90s amid mostly sunny skies. For some, it will still be in record territory, for all, it will remain well above average. Skies remain clear overnight as lows fall into the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible near some of the creek beds and river bottoms around sunrise. Sunshine will prevail through the day as our high pressure ridge settled directly overhead. Expect highs to get into the lower to middle 90s – again, nearing record-territory for many.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Expansive heat ridge hangs around the region through mid-week – pushing highs, again, on Thursday into the lower to middle 90s. The ridge will begin to buckle a bit by late week, offering up widely scattered chance for showers and storms to return. A few chances south of I-20 will come into play both Thursday and Friday. Better chances will be in play in the afternoon hours of the upcoming weekend. Highs will remain above average - in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll trend dry again next week with highs creeping upward again.

