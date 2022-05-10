First Alert Forecast: hot and dry on Wednesday ahead of rain chances late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another summer-like and toasty day across central MS as high pressure holds strong at the surface and in the upper levels. Like recent nights, it will feel muggy and warm overnight as winds flow out of the southeast. Expect low temperatures to dip to the middle to upper 60s into the early morning hours with the potential for patchy fog development.

Above normal temperatures are in the forecast once again Wednesday afternoon. A quick warm up to the lower to possibly middle 90s will likely occur through the day under mostly sunny skies. Record high temperatures will be challenged and could be broken in a few spots tomorrow considering just how hot it will be.

We should start to see slight changes in our weather pattern by late week going forward into the weekend as upper-level ridging begins to weaken and break down. Daily high temperatures will still be above normal during this time, but will come down a bit as rain chances start to creep up. Chances for scattered showers and potentially storms are expected to return as early as Thursday as a disturbance nears from the east out of the Atlantic. While it won’t be a washout, afternoon/evening shower chances will continue for the area over the weekend. A weak cold front also looks to track in late Sunday/early Monday, but likely won’t bring big changes to the forecast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.