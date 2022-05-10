First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions are helping keep down the heat! But hot and muggy conditions continue this week with rain chances right around the corner!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

It’s been another quiet day for us this Tuesday, but we are seeing warm conditions across the area. But what’s helping us out is that we have cloud cover over the area, helping keep the suns rays down from quicker day time heating.

Tuesday through Wednesday, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Possibly on both days, High-temperature records could be beaten by a degree or two, or tied. Mostly sunny conditions are in store for us through that time. Much warmer on these two days!

Thursday, our rain chances return to the area as we see a 20% chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs on Thursday continue in the mid-90s with partly sunny conditions. Lows falling to the upper 60s Thursday night.

Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with rain chances continuing over the area. Lows fall to the upper 60s during the evening partly cloudy conditions.

Saturday, Highs fall to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. There’s a 40% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into upper 60s.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.