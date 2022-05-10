Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions are helping keep down the heat! But hot and muggy conditions continue this week with rain chances right around the corner!

We are still seeing warm conditions across the area over the next couple of days! There is some...
We are still seeing warm conditions across the area over the next couple of days! There is some relief in sight as rain does return to the area on Thursday of this week! Rain chances will continue going into Saturday and Sunday bringing temperatures back down to the upper 80s and partly sunny conditions across the area!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

It’s been another quiet day for us this Tuesday, but we are seeing warm conditions across the area. But what’s helping us out is that we have cloud cover over the area, helping keep the suns rays down from quicker day time heating.

Tuesday through Wednesday, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Possibly on both days, High-temperature records could be beaten by a degree or two, or tied. Mostly sunny conditions are in store for us through that time. Much warmer on these two days!

Thursday, our rain chances return to the area as we see a 20% chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs on Thursday continue in the mid-90s with partly sunny conditions. Lows falling to the upper 60s Thursday night.

Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with rain chances continuing over the area. Lows fall to the upper 60s during the evening partly cloudy conditions.

Saturday, Highs fall to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. There’s a 40% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the upper 80s, low 90s. Sunday evening, we see Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, our High temps continue into the low 90s. Lows fall back into upper 60s.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat ridge holds through mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: more summery heat, humidity through mid-week
90s likely through the week
First Alert Forecast: stretch of hot weather to continue through the work week
Hot and steamy over the new few days.
Peyton's Monday Evening Forecast