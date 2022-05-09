Woman with tornado-related injuries grateful to spend Mother’s Day with family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday marks Mother’s Day, and it’s a time to celebrate all that mothers do. However, the holiday has a different meaning for Kathy Moore and her daughter Jamie Seipel this year.

An EF-3 tornado destroyed their family’s house in southeast Wichita on April 29. That night Kathy was getting ready for bed, but before she knew it, her life changed.

Kathy says, “I heard something, and I hollered at Jim. I said, ‘baby, is that a tornado?’ He goes, ‘yeah,’ and that’s all I remember until the EMS was there.”

Jaime says she saw her mother struggle with a broken back after the storm but was happy to find her alive. Now, she is spending Mother’s Day with her mom and is thankful that the house was the only thing the family lost.

“It was just terrifying just seeing her sitting there in all the debris. I felt helpless because I didn’t know. I didn’t know what was wrong with her. I just had no idea what was going on,” said Jamie. “I am so happy to celebrate this mother’s day with her. I easily couldn’t have been here, and I’m thankful she’s here.”

Although they lost their property, they still have each other. Kathy is expected to remain at The Center at Waterfront to continue her physical therapy for two to four weeks.

Kathy says, “this Mother’s Day is special because I’m alive.”

If you would like to donate to help Kathy rebuild her home, click here.

