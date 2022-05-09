WLBT’s Things To Know 5/9/22: M-Bar shooting trial, Gov. Reeves on ‘Meet The Press,’ and arson at anti-abortion office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. M-Bar shooting trial

25-year-old Augena Funches has been charged with first-degree murder. Source: CPD

Opening statements are expected in the trial of a woman accused of a deadly shooting outside a northeast Jackson business. Augena Funches is charged with murder in the death of Kiana Singleton, which occurred in 2021 outside the M-Bar Sports Grill on Ridgewood Court Drive. According to investigators, on January 24, 2021, Singleton was gunned down following an apparent dispute over a parking space at the M-Bar Sports Grill in North Jackson.

2. Gov. Reeves on “Meet The Press”

Governor Tate Reeves appeared on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, almost a week after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court of The United States had been leaked, suggesting that Roe v. Wade could be overturned. It comes months after justices heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and as more Republican-led states pass similar laws. Justices heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization back in December and the court’s decision would not be finalized until it is officially published. Prior to his appearance Reeves took to his Twitter account to state that he and other pro-life advocates will continue to push for policies that “make abortion unnecessary.” Host Chuck Todd explained that Mississippi would be one of 13 states with trigger laws that would ban abortion if Roe is overturned. Todd asked Reeves would the 15-week-ban ever be implemented in the state of Mississippi if Roe is overturned. Reeves explained that the 2007 trigger law was enacted when there was a Democrat Speaker of the House and a Democrat chairman of the Public Health Committee.

3. Arson at anti-abortion clinic

pro-life organization target of arson, vandalism (WKOW)

Police are continuing to investigate after they say someone threw a Molotov cocktail, ignited a fire and vandalized an anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wisconsin. The Madison Fire Department received reports of flames at the Wisconsin Family Action office at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, police say. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported. Upon further investigation, police were able to determine that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response, WMTV reports. Graffiti was also found at the scene. The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building, as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312.″

