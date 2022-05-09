Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Teen identified in D’Iberville drowning

(Source: Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the teenage drowning victim who died this weekend.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Witney Valles identified the boy as 13-year-old Channon Wilson.

Officials told WLOX he and some other kids were at the Tchoutacabouffa River near old Highway 15 and Tuxachanie Creek Sunday afternoon when friends said they saw Wilson struggling in the water and called 911.

Wilson later died at an area hospital.

Police are still conducting interviews to get a complete picture of what happened.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat ridge holds through mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: more summery heat, humidity through mid-week
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana
SOURCE: Mississippi Braves
Michael Harris II continues to raise the bar
State Auditor: Jackson’s crime problem should concern every taxpayer in Mississippi