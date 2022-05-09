Spec building going up at Madison County Mega Site

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction is moving forward on a new building that business leaders say could help draw new industry to the Madison County Mega Site.

Last week, the board of supervisors approved the site plan for a spec building along Madison County Parkway.

“It’s about to go vertical,” said Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) Executive Director Joey Deason said. “The first thing they’ll do is bring in and begin on the footings. The steel joists for the roof are there. The click-up panels will be delivered (this week) or the week after...”

The idea behind the building is to make the mega site more attractive to potential developers. It’s being built to draw in potential developers looking for a quick place to set up shop.

“Basically, when you’re doing economic development it’s about speed to the market. For a lot of companies in the 100,000 to 200,000-square foot market, if you have an existing building, it’s much faster. They can start their operations sooner by moving into a building that’s under constructed or completed,” Deason explained.

He said even if the building doesn’t meet a client’s needs, just having the structure will boost interest in the industrial area.

“You may come look at the building, and it may not fit your needs, but you look at the park,” he said. “It drives traffic to the park. That’s what it does.”

The Mega Site is a roughly 1,000-acre site in the unincorporated part of Madison County set aside for industrial development.

Water, sewer, roads and have been installed, making it nearly development-ready for new business.

Meanwhile, construction is about to wrap up on a new water tower, designed to increase capacity and provide better fire protection, Deason said.

“The base has been constructed and the bowl is nearly complete. I think they will start painting the bowl in two or three weeks,” he added. “It should be completed by the end of July.”

The spec building, meanwhile, will be 100,000 square feet but can be expanded to 300,000.

The project is being funded by a corporate partnership that includes Ergon.

“MCEDA is not building it. MCEDA is providing the property to build it,” Deason said.

Work on the walls and roof should be finished in September or October.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a shell of a building. We’re not going to put a concrete slab floor in until we have an exact user and know their exact needs,” Deason said.

He said similar spec buildings have gone up or are going up elsewhere across the state, including in Tupelo, Corinth, and Starkville.

“We’re (getting proposals) for it as we speak,” Deason said. “At this point, we have somewhat of a luxury to be choosey. We don’t want to choose something that goes in there and pays minimum wage or right above. We want to make sure it’s the right fit for the building and the community.”

