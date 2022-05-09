Sewer pump failure floods Lake Camden home with sewage costing couple six figures in repairs

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A failed sewer pump at Lake Caroline sent raw sewage into the waters Friday. It’s the second time in recent weeks.

At nearby Lake Camden, families know the pain and expense of those pump failures and the toll it takes when sewage flows into their homes.

Sewage backed up into Camden Shores homes in Lake Caroline are causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Now one homeowner wants those responsible to pay.

“When I came in to wake the children, I stepped into water,” said Amanda Johnson.

But it wasn’t water that she walked through on August 19. The liquid spilling from the drain beneath her icemaker was waste.

“Originally, I thought it was water coming out of the ice maker. So I cut off all the water to the house, contacted our plumber,” said Amanda Johnson. “And he got here, and he said it was sewage, and it was pouring into the house.”

Canton Municipal Utilities informed the Johnsons that a sewage pump failed.

The couple said everything had to be thrown away and ripped out from the floors to the drywall.

“Moved in in June, and this happened in August,” said Lt. Col. Jay Johnson.

The couple and their three children had to move out of the four-bedroom home for three months during renovations. The cost of over $100,000 took a significant portion of their retirement.

“The sewage got into every room of the house except for one bedroom,” said Jay Johnson. “And so we were waiting hoping the insurance company would come through. Farm Bureau denied our claim, and of course Canton Municipal, they denied”.

Canton Municipal Utilities General Manager Howard Young said, “CMU is not responsible for the denied claim. Mississippi Municipal Insurance denied the claim.”

The Johnsons have now installed a backflow prevention valve to keep it from happening again. They do not want to leave their home on Camden Lake and are considering legal action.

