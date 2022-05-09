Owner of Campbell’s Bakery announces he’s moving, putting establishment up for sale

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Campbell’s Bakery in Fondren will soon be going up for sale, with the owner announcing on social media he and his family are moving.

“My wife has (accepted) a job in Baton Rouge... and we will be moving this summer,” owner Mitchell Moore wrote. “That means my adventure with Campbell’s is coming to a close and it’s time for someone else to begin the adventure.”

Moore says he’s planning to sell the bakery but told customers not to worry about its future.

“I won’t be selling it to anyone who doesn’t understand what it is all about, and I won’t sell to anyone without restaurant experience,” he wrote. “If you know someone who fits the bill, send them my way.”

Moore said his family prayed about the decision to move prior to his wife taking the new position.

“This is not an easy decision nor a quick one,” he wrote.

The bakery has been a mainstay in Fondren for years.

Moore has owned the location for more than a decade, and thanked residents for “the best 11 years of my life.”

“What an honor it is to be part of your lives. To be there for births, deaths, weddings, funerals, and everything in between,” he wrote. “Such an honor.”

