Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Owner of Campbell’s Bakery announces he’s moving, putting establishment up for sale

Moore talks about COVID's impact on bakery business.
Moore talks about COVID's impact on bakery business.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Campbell’s Bakery in Fondren will soon be going up for sale, with the owner announcing on social media he and his family are moving.

“My wife has (accepted) a job in Baton Rouge... and we will be moving this summer,” owner Mitchell Moore wrote. “That means my adventure with Campbell’s is coming to a close and it’s time for someone else to begin the adventure.”

Moore says he’s planning to sell the bakery but told customers not to worry about its future.

“I won’t be selling it to anyone who doesn’t understand what it is all about, and I won’t sell to anyone without restaurant experience,” he wrote. “If you know someone who fits the bill, send them my way.”

Moore said his family prayed about the decision to move prior to his wife taking the new position.

“This is not an easy decision nor a quick one,” he wrote.

The bakery has been a mainstay in Fondren for years.

Moore has owned the location for more than a decade, and thanked residents for “the best 11 years of my life.”

“What an honor it is to be part of your lives. To be there for births, deaths, weddings, funerals, and everything in between,” he wrote. “Such an honor.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Firefighters monitoring a prescribed burn in the NASA Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone Saturday...
Body found under old tires in Hancock County’s NASA Buffer Zone
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
Singer-songwriter Maxwell will be performing at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, October...
Maxwell to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
WLBT @ 6a
WLBT at 6a - 5/9/22