Opening statements to be heard in M-Bar shooting trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Opening statements are expected in the trial of a woman accused of a deadly shooting outside a northeast Jackson business.

Augena Funches is charged with murder in the death of Kiana Singleton, which occurred in 2021 outside the M-Bar Sports Grill on Ridgewood Court Drive.

According to investigators, on January 24, 2021, Singleton was gunned down following an apparent dispute over a parking space at the M-Bar Sports Grill in North Jackson.

At the time, Funches was out on a $50,000 bond in connection with a 2019 murder charge in Clinton.

