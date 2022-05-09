Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Opening statements to be heard in M-Bar shooting trial

25-year-old Augena Funches has been charged with first degree murder. Source: CPD
25-year-old Augena Funches has been charged with first degree murder. Source: CPD
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Opening statements are expected in the trial of a woman accused of a deadly shooting outside a northeast Jackson business.

Augena Funches is charged with murder in the death of Kiana Singleton, which occurred in 2021 outside the M-Bar Sports Grill on Ridgewood Court Drive.

According to investigators, on January 24, 2021, Singleton was gunned down following an apparent dispute over a parking space at the M-Bar Sports Grill in North Jackson.

At the time, Funches was out on a $50,000 bond in connection with a 2019 murder charge in Clinton.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Average gasoline prices in Jackson have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging...
Jackson gas prices rise nearly 15 cents in one week
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat wave to hit its stride this week
Councilman Stokes reacts to Mayor Lumumba’s comment that ‘Jackson is safe’