Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ocean Springs mom spreads awareness on childhood cancer

Kaitlyn Harper shares the story of her four-year-old daughter's journey with cancer.
Kaitlyn Harper shares the story of her four-year-old daughter's journey with cancer.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine being told your two-year-old daughter has cancer, one month after giving birth to your second baby.

Ocean Springs four-year-old Harper Andrew was diagnosed with cancer when she was two years old. Her mother, Kaitlyn Andrew, was one month postpartum when she found out her daughter had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“My dad took her to the hospital. I had just delivered her brother, and she was complaining of pain and didn’t want to walk. Later on, we found out that it was the bone marrow in her bone that was swelling and that was causing the pain,” Kaitlyn said.

After her diagnoses, Harper spent most of the next two years in and out of the hospital which she calls “the big doctor house.”

“She likes going to the big doctor’s house. She loves her nurses.” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn’s friend started a Facebook page for her to share Harper’s story. That Facebook page now has over 3,000 followers.

“We wanted to be able to share what happened. To me it is almost like a diary where I can share her story but also help others,” Kaitlyn said.

Harper’s journey with cancer was noticed across the country. Recently, she became a campaign kid for One at a Time, a non-profit organization based in California.

One at a Time works with children who are undergoing treatment for various illnesses. They start campaigns to raise money to make children’s dreams come true. In Harper’s case, her dream is to go on a trip to Disneyland. CEO and founder of the nonprofit Brodi Nicholas said he is working to make that happen.

“Harper loves Disney. We decided to host this campaign for her to send her to the most magical place on earth. Her and her family,” Nicholas said.

Harper rings the bell on May 16th and takes her last chemo pill on May 18. Ocean Springs community members are hosting a car parade on May 21st to celebrate the end of her treatment.

More details can be found on her Facebook group page, Hope for Harper.

If you want to donate toward Harpers dream trip visit click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Brett Favre
State files lawsuit to recoup $24 million in welfare funds from Brett Favre, WWE wrestlers and 34 other people or companies
Jackson Police Department
7 dead, two others shot during deadly weekend in Jackson
Spec building going up at Mega Site to attract developers. Artist rendering shows what the...
Spec building going up at Madison County Mega Site
Lorenzo Leon Taylor
BPD: Brandon officer shoots suspect after he steals police car, suspect in custody