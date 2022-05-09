Ocean Springs mom spreads awareness on childhood cancer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine being told your two-year-old daughter has cancer, one month after giving birth to your second baby.

Ocean Springs four-year-old Harper Andrew was diagnosed with cancer when she was two years old. Her mother, Kaitlyn Andrew, was one month postpartum when she found out her daughter had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“My dad took her to the hospital. I had just delivered her brother, and she was complaining of pain and didn’t want to walk. Later on, we found out that it was the bone marrow in her bone that was swelling and that was causing the pain,” Kaitlyn said.

After her diagnoses, Harper spent most of the next two years in and out of the hospital which she calls “the big doctor house.”

“She likes going to the big doctor’s house. She loves her nurses.” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn’s friend started a Facebook page for her to share Harper’s story. That Facebook page now has over 3,000 followers.

“We wanted to be able to share what happened. To me it is almost like a diary where I can share her story but also help others,” Kaitlyn said.

Harper’s journey with cancer was noticed across the country. Recently, she became a campaign kid for One at a Time, a non-profit organization based in California.

One at a Time works with children who are undergoing treatment for various illnesses. They start campaigns to raise money to make children’s dreams come true. In Harper’s case, her dream is to go on a trip to Disneyland. CEO and founder of the nonprofit Brodi Nicholas said he is working to make that happen.

“Harper loves Disney. We decided to host this campaign for her to send her to the most magical place on earth. Her and her family,” Nicholas said.

Harper rings the bell on May 16th and takes her last chemo pill on May 18. Ocean Springs community members are hosting a car parade on May 21st to celebrate the end of her treatment.

More details can be found on her Facebook group page, Hope for Harper.

If you want to donate toward Harpers dream trip visit click here.

