MBI issues Silver Alert for 42-year-old Tupelo woman

Latonya Nichole Williamson
Latonya Nichole Williamson(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 42-year-old Tupelo woman.

Latonya Nichole Williamson is described as a Black woman around five feet, five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Sunday, May 8, Williamson was last seen in the 1300 block of Green Tee Road in Lee County.

Authorities believe she is in a 2021 white Jeep Wrangler bearing MS tag SPIRIT4, traveling east.

Family members say Williamson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Tupelo Police Department at (662) 869-2911.

