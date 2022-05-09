Mayor Lumumba addresses deadly weekend in Jackson that left 7 dead, two others shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is reporting five homicides, one justifiable homicide, and one suicide since Friday, including the shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremy Hackett, who was shot to death on West Highland Drive.

Other homicides include 18-year-old Venson Mix, who was shot in the 1500 block of Woody Drive. He was later dropped off at Merit Health, where he died of his injuries.

On Saturday, a murder-suicide occurred at Motel 6 along the I-55 North Frontage Road. Carol Butler was shot by her husband, Jared Branham. He then turned the gun on himself. Butler later died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The two were visiting from out of state.

Then, on Saturday night, another man, Deandrez Davis, was shot and killed while driving along Clinton Boulevard. He drove into a fence at the Windsor Park Apartments. A passenger in the car was also shot and is in critical condition.

Sunday also proved to be deadly, with Earnest Walters being shot and killed at 850 Lindberg Dr. that morning. Another person at the scene was shot in the leg. The two came to that location to meet someone, according to JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Then, on Sunday night, Ray Lee was killed after he was shot at a family gathering on Ginger Drive. Lee shot his sister in the leg during a dispute and she shot him back. Lee died of his injuries. His sister is not being charged.

Mayor Lumumba issued this response to the violent weekend in the capital city.

I am heartbroken by the violence that occurred in Jackson this weekend. The perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions and I mourn with the victims and their families. Our needs in Jackson are many and I am currently at a conference to address infrastructure issues cities like Jackson face and find contemporary solutions to climate change which affected much of the South during the Winter crisis of 2021. I am out of town, but I remain in contact with JPD. I want residents to know my administration has been working on a comprehensive approach to address the scourge of violent crime in Jackson. We are working closely with Hinds County to make essential upgrades and improvements to the court and detainment process where a backlog in cases and a federal consent decree has prevented justice from being carried out in many cases. We are committed to opening a crisis intervention office to address the root causes of violent crime before it occurs, the result of $700,000 in funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The data is clear: These incidents are almost all interpersonal and occur among individuals who know one another and have access to high-powered semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. I also want to make it clear that our officers – at the risk to their own lives - are doing everything they can to make arrests and investigate cases. We understand their immense value and commitment to public safety. That is why as we continue to hold recruitment classes to bolster our police department, find ways to pay our officers better and establish a Real-Time Crime Center to fill the gap. For those who experience this trauma all too often, these words might sound hollow. It is precisely for that reason I am working behind the scenes to address a badly broken system. It is unacceptable. The work must continue.

