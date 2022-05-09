Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Maxwell to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

Neo-soul icon Maxwell bringing tour to New Orleans in 2022
Singer-songwriter Maxwell will be performing at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, October 22 with special guest Leela James.(tcw-wvue)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Singer-songwriter Maxwell will be performing at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, October 22 with special guest Leela James.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Coming off the heels of his 25-date arena tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, Maxwell will continue to dominate the live scene with a new run of shows for The Night Tour slated for the Summer and Fall.

Following his Vegas residency in July at the Encore Theater at Wynn and a sold-out headline performance at Napa’s upcoming Blue Note Jazz Festival, the R&B legend will return to the road.

Maxwell recently captured the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart for his latest single “OFF.”

