Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man in custody after stealing Brandon police car

The incident as seen on MDOT's traffic camera.
The incident as seen on MDOT's traffic camera.(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly overpowering a Brandon police officer and stealing a patrol car, according to Darkhorse Press.

The incident happened on I-20 just past Airport Road, where officers swarmed the area and halted traffic.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Brett Favre
State files lawsuit to recoup $24 million in welfare funds from Brett Favre, WWE wrestlers and 34 other people or companies
Jackson Police Department
7 dead, two others shot during deadly weekend in Jackson
Spec building going up at Mega Site to attract developers. Artist rendering shows what the...
Spec building going up at Madison County Mega Site
Moore talks about COVID's impact on bakery business.
Owner of Campbell’s Bakery announces he’s moving, putting establishment up for sale