Man in custody after stealing Brandon police car

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly overpowering a Brandon police officer and stealing a patrol car, according to Darkhorse Press.

The incident happened on I-20 just past Airport Road, where officers swarmed the area and halted traffic.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.