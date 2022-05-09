Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
JPD investigating shots fired in downtown Jackson overnight

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a chaotic scene on Capitol Street in downtown Jackson on Sunday night.

Residents in the area say that they were awakened by what sounded like gunfire in the street.

Another witness says that people were running from the Daiquiri Bar.

Video footage shows the aftermath as people ran from the scene.

Video also shows a man abandoning his car after it got stuck on a curb.

WLBT has reached out to Jackson police to get more information on what happened, including whether anyone was injured.

