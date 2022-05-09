Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson gas prices rise nearly 15 cents in one week

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Average gasoline prices in Jackson have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.89 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 273 stations in Jackson, prices in Jackson are 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.32/g higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon

.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Jackson was priced at $3.69/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.18/g, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $3.20/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.09/g.

On average. drivers are paying $3.89 per gal for gas, on average.

