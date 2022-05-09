First Alert Forecast: stretch of hot weather to continue over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slow and gradually cool down is in the forecast tonight after a hot and summer-like afternoon. Low temperatures tonight are expected to only fall to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees into the early morning hours. Besides the potential development for low level clouds and patchy fog later tonight, skies should stay mainly clear across most of the area.

Like today, Tuesday will also feature humid and steamy conditions, especially by the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow afternoon will soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s across central MS. It will likely feel more like the middle to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

This stretch of hot and mostly quiet weather will continue over the next few days with high pressure holding strong at the surface and in the upper levels. Eventually the ridge will break down a bit by the end of the week going into the weekend allowing for temperatures to come down slightly and for rain chances to creep up. Scattered downpours and potentially storms are possible over the weekend as a front nears front nears from the NW. This front likely won’t bring in cooler air, but could drop our humidity levels by early next week.

