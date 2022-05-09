Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: heat wave to hit its stride this week

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Summery heat continues to crank up as ridge of high pressure asserts itself across the eastern states early in the week. After some morning clouds, we’ll see mainly sunny skies with highs rebounding from the 60s to the lower and middle 90s – within reach of breaking record highs. Winds may turn breezy at times during the afternoon We’ll stay quiet and dry overnight with lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: After a few clouds in the morning – we’ll springboard off the 60s and 70s back into near-record territory with highs in the lower to middle 90s amid mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Expansive heat ridge hangs around the region through mid-week – pushing highs, again, on Wednesday and Thursday into the lower to middle 90s. The ridge will begin to buckle a bit by late week, offering up widely scattered chance for showers and storms to return. Highs will remain above average - in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

