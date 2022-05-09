Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: The heat is on this week as Highs reach into the mid to upper 90s! Our rain chances are not returning until Thursday!

This week is bringing us warmer temps! We are looking at Highs to range between the low to...
This week is bringing us warmer temps! We are looking at Highs to range between the low to mid-90s through the week! Rain chances not returning until Thursday of this week!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon!

Happy Monday, we are certainly seeing the warmer conditions in the area. But we are cloudy right now, this is helping keep down how much warmth is developing across the Jackson/metro! Highs today looking to reach into the low 90s with Lows falling to the upper 60s tonight. Mostly clear conditions tonight.

Warm temperatures returning to the area this week as Highs reach into the mid-90s! Feels like temperatures are even warmer some days feeling like 99 degrees!

Tuesday through Wednesday temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Possibly on both of these days, High-temperature records could be beaten by a degree or two. Mostly sunny conditions are in store for us through that time. Much warmer on these two days!

Thursday, our rain chances return to the area as we see a 20% chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs on Thursday continue in the mid-90s with partly sunny conditions. Lows falling to the upper 60s Thursday night. Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with rain chances continuing over the area. Lows fall to the upper 60s during the evening partly cloudy conditions.

Saturday, Highs fall to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. There’s a 30% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday. Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the low 90s.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warm temperatures returning to the area this week as Highs reach into the mid-90s! Feels like...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat wave to hit its stride this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat wave to hit its stride this week
Highs in the 90s likely this week
First Alert Forecast: well-above normal temperatures expected over the next several days
Hot and steamy into the new week.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast