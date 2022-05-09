First Alert Forecast: The heat is on this week as Highs reach into the mid to upper 90s! Our rain chances are not returning until Thursday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon!

Happy Monday, we are certainly seeing the warmer conditions in the area. But we are cloudy right now, this is helping keep down how much warmth is developing across the Jackson/metro! Highs today looking to reach into the low 90s with Lows falling to the upper 60s tonight. Mostly clear conditions tonight.

Warm temperatures returning to the area this week as Highs reach into the mid-90s! Feels like temperatures are even warmer some days feeling like 99 degrees!

Tuesday through Wednesday temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Possibly on both of these days, High-temperature records could be beaten by a degree or two. Mostly sunny conditions are in store for us through that time. Much warmer on these two days!

Thursday, our rain chances return to the area as we see a 20% chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs on Thursday continue in the mid-90s with partly sunny conditions. Lows falling to the upper 60s Thursday night. Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with rain chances continuing over the area. Lows fall to the upper 60s during the evening partly cloudy conditions.

Saturday, Highs fall to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. There’s a 30% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday. Sunday, rain chances are possible with a few storms. Highs return to the low 90s.

