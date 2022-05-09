Councilman Stokes reacts to Mayor Lumumba’s comment that ‘Jackson is safe’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Councilman Kenneth Stokes reacted to Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba’s statement this week that ‘Jackson is safe.’

His comments came after a shooting at a local festival that left one person dead and five others injured.

“How is a 14 or 15-year-old carrying those kinds of assault weapons? If we have gang activity, let us know, let us prepare. How do we make sure we do not become the next Chicago, the next Los Angeles? If we need to do some things differently, let’s do it,” said Councilman Stokes.

The Mayor says he believes the city is safe and that most instances of violence in the city are “interpersonal and not random.”

However, Councilman Stokes had this to say about the crime in the Capital City.

“When you have one person dying, that’s one-two many,” said Councilman Stokes. “Right now, we are in May, and we have 40-something murders. We have been out here since late last year and early part of this year trying to do something so that we would not break the record for killings in Jackson. We have too many killings.”

Councilman Stokes says he also plans to call for a joint task force of local agencies to tackle the gang violence problem in Jackson.

He says it could help make Jackson safer and save the young people who are going down the wrong road.

