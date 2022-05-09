BPD: Brandon officer shoots suspect after he steals police car, suspect in custody

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody, charged with stealing a police car during a disturbance on I-20 in Rankin County on Monday.

Brandon Police Department was called to a domestic disturbance inside a vehicle on I-20 just after 11 a.m.

The incident as seen on MDOT's traffic camera. (MDOT)

Before police arrived, the man had exited his vehicle and was walking along I-20.

This man was later identified as Lorenzo Leon Taylor.

Officers approached Taylor, who they said was reaching into a book bag.

Fearing Taylor had a gun in the bag, the officer tried to grab control of it, and a scuffle ensued.

Police say Taylor was able to get into the officer’s vehicle and knocked the officer into oncoming traffic.

The officer then fired two shots into the car, hitting Taylor on the hand once.

Other officers were able to block the police car and take Taylor into custody.

Both the officer, who has not been identified, and Taylor received minor injuries.

Police say Taylor was wearing an ankle monitor. Police say he has prior convictions for driving under the influence, robbery, simple assault, and attempting to elude a police officer, among other charges.

Taylor’s bail was set at $1,050,000.

