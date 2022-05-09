Body found under old tires in Hancock County’s NASA Buffer Zone

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters monitoring a prescribed burn in the NASA Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone Saturday made a gruesome discovery.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, a body was found under a bunch of tires. It was in an area north of I-10 and west of Highway 607.

The sheriff said they couldn’t determine is the person was a man or woman. The remains are being sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff didn’t call it a murder investigation at this point, but said, “everything is on the table.”

