Body found under old tires in Hancock County’s NASA Buffer Zone

Firefighters monitoring a prescribed burn in the NASA Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone Saturday...
Firefighters monitoring a prescribed burn in the NASA Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone Saturday made a gruesome discovery.(WUSA9)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters monitoring a prescribed burn in the NASA Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone Saturday made a gruesome discovery.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, a body was found under a bunch of tires. It was in an area north of I-10 and west of Highway 607.

The sheriff said they couldn’t determine is the person was a man or woman. The remains are being sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff didn’t call it a murder investigation at this point, but said, “everything is on the table.”

