7 dead, two others shot during deadly weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is reporting five homicides, one justifiable homicide, and one suicide since Friday, including the shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremy Hackett, who was shot to death on West Highland Drive.

Other homicides include 18-year-old Venson Mix, who was shot in the 1500 block of Woody Drive. He was later dropped off at Merit Health, where he died of his injuries.

On Saturday, a murder-suicide occurred at Motel 6 along the I-55 North Frontage Road. Carol Butler was shot by her husband, Jared Branham. He then turned the gun on himself. Butler later died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The two were visiting from out of state.

Then, on Saturday night, another man, Deandrez Davis, was shot and killed while driving along Clinton Boulevard. He drove into a fence at the Windsor Park Apartments. A passenger in the car was also shot and is in critical condition.

Sunday also proved to be deadly, with Earnest Walters being shot and killed at 850 Lindberg Dr. that morning. Another person at the scene was shot in the leg. The two came to that location to meet someone, according to JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Then, on Sunday night, Ray Lee was killed after he was shot at a family gathering on Ginger Drive. Lee shot his sister in the leg during a dispute and she shot him back. Lee died of his injuries. His sister is not being charged.

