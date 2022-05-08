Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tennessee Governor signs collegiate transgender athlete ban

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee signed off on legislation banning transgender athletes from participating in female college sports Friday, May 6.

While Lee did not issue a comment explaining why he signed the legislation, he has previously declared that allowing transgender athletes to participate in female sports would quote “destroy women’s sports.”

The bill will go into effect July 1.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Tennessee is one of eight states that have passed anti-transgender sports bills.

This bill comes after a separate bill that bans transgender athletes from competing on middle and high school sports teams that do not align with their gender on their birth certificate.

Last year, no other state enacted more laws targeting transgender people than Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

