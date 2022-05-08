Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ridgeland Arts Festival highlights creative MS artwork

By Patrice Clark
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The blues echoed throughout the Renaissance at Colony Parkway today during the fine arts festival in Ridgeland.

It featured everything from creative paintings to photography to sculpture and wood.

This year’s festival also featured a special Kids Corner so the little ones could enjoy different crafting activities.

Organizers say the free event gives art lovers and shoppers the opportunity to interact with each other and have a good time.

“So far, I have enjoyed viewing the jewelry and the authentic art and the things that people have brought from multiple states,” said festival-goer Emary Smith. “It was just really good to see artists from small towns and large cities, and it has just been really enjoyable.

If you did not get a chance to check out the Ridgeland Arts Festival today, you still have a chance tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

