First Alert Forecast: well-above normal temperatures expected over the next several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bright and toasty conditions will continue across central and southwest MS over the next few hours. With humidity and moisture levels expected to creep up a bit, it won’t get as cool tonight into early Monday morning. Low temperatures are forecast to only bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly clear skies.

We will kick off the new work week tomorrow feeling hot and summer-like. Highs during the afternoon hours will likely soar to lower 90s with lots of sunshine. Heat index values could be slightly higher in the middle to potentially upper 90s in a few spots.

This stretch of hot, steamy, and mostly quiet weather looks to carry through most of the week ahead as upper-level ridging continues to dominate much of the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 90s during this time, which could possibly break record highs a few days. Eventually, temperatures will come down slightly by late week into next weekend as the ridge breaks down a bit. We should also see a better opportunity for scattered downpours by next weekend ahead of a cold front.

