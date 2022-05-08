First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions for our Mother’s Day, but Warm temperatures are moving in back in today and will continue into the week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are seeing another cool start to our morning, with mostly clear conditions. A bit hazy outside.

Sunday, our Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Low rain chances for both days. Partly sunny conditions.

Warmer temperatures to move in for us on this Sunday and warmer temperatures into the week!

Monday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions!

Lows falling to the low 70s. Mostly clear conditions. Tuesday through Thursday temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny conditions in store for us through that time. Rain chances possible Thursday.

Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with a slight chance of rain to move through the area. Lows falling to the upper 60s.

Saturday, Highs remain in the low 90s with a 30% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

