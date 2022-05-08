Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions for our Mother’s Day, but Warm temperatures are moving in back in today and will continue into the week!

Warmer conditions moving in this week as we see Highs returning to the low to mid 90s. Upper...
Warmer conditions moving in this week as we see Highs returning to the low to mid 90s. Upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and hot and humid conditions this week!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are seeing another cool start to our morning, with mostly clear conditions. A bit hazy outside.

Sunday, our Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Low rain chances for both days. Partly sunny conditions.

Warmer temperatures to move in for us on this Sunday and warmer temperatures into the week!

Monday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions!

Lows falling to the low 70s. Mostly clear conditions. Tuesday through Thursday temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny conditions in store for us through that time. Rain chances possible Thursday.

Friday, Highs fall back down to the low 90s with a slight chance of rain to move through the area. Lows falling to the upper 60s.

Saturday, Highs remain in the low 90s with a 30% chance of showers. Partly Sunny conditions on Saturday.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

We are looking at warmer temperatures this upcoming week as Highs reach back into the mid to...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

We are looking at warmer temperatures this upcoming week as Highs reach back into the mid to...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Sunny and toast for Mother's Day
First Alert Forecast: hot and steamy conditions likely into the week ahead
Hot and steamy into next week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Summer-like conditions are moving in for us and we could see an opportunity for records to be...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet and getting warmer the next couple of days! Record breaking heat is moving in this upcoming week!