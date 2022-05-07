Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Judge weighs request to block Alabama transgender law

Barring a judge’s order, a new law is set to take effect Sunday in Alabama that would outlaw...
Barring a judge’s order, a new law is set to take effect Sunday in Alabama that would outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors.(WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Barring a judge’s order, a new law is set to take effect Sunday in Alabama that would outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors.

The U.S. Department of Justice and parents with transgender children have asked the judge to block the state from enforcing the law because of a legal challenge calling the statute discriminatory.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke said Friday that a decision might not come until after the law’s effective date.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for doctors and others to provide the medications to transgender people under age 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 9
Hot temperatures are on the way for us this upcoming week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Balloon release held for Robert Davis, remembered for helping change lives of others
Balloon release held for Robert Davis, remembered for helping change lives of others
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness