First Alert Forecast: hot and steamy conditions likely into the week ahead

Sunny and toast for Mother's Day(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a picture-perfect afternoon, our weather will remain nice and quiet through this evening into the overnight period. Skies will be mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall to the middle to upper 50s by the early morning hours.

More sunshine will be around across central and southwest MS on Sunday for Mother’s Day. It will be slightly warmer out tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures expected to peak right around 90 degrees. Make sure you get out and enjoy the beautiful weather with your friends and family!

Temperatures will continue to trend upwards into the upcoming week as upper-level riding expands overhead. With temperatures expected to reach the middle 90s through mid to late week, record highs could be in jeopardy a few days this week. Rain chances will near zero during this time as well before we could see an opportunity for showers again going into the weekend.

