First Alert Forecast: Quiet and getting warmer the next couple of days! Record breaking heat is moving in this upcoming week!

Summer-like conditions are moving in for us and we could see an opportunity for records to be...
Summer-like conditions are moving in for us and we could see an opportunity for records to be broken this upcoming week! Highs will be in the 90s for a few days!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are seeing a cool start to our morning, with mostly clear conditions.

Saturday and Sunday, our Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions.

Monday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions! Lows falling to the low 70s. Clear Monday night going into Tuesday.

Tuesday through Thursday temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny conditions in store for us through that time. Rain chances possible Thursday. Record Highs are at risk Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday as Highs will be in the upper 90s.

Hot and humid conditions this upcoming week.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

