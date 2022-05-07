Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Death investigation underway at apartment complex on West Highland Drive in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Jackson.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says a person died at the Jackson Valley Apartments on West Highland Drive on Friday evening.

Jackson Police Department has not given any information on the cause of death at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

