Balloon release held for Robert Davis, remembered for helping change lives of others

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large group of family, friends and supporters held an emotional gathering Friday in honor of Robert Davis.

Members of the Better Men Society, a group formed by Davis, State Representative De’Keither Stamps, Councilman Aaron Banks and Jackson Police Chief James Davis were among those remembering the community activist.

Davis, who was 45 years old, was shot and killed Sunday in Clinton. His accused killer, William Edwards, was in court Thursday.

Investigators say Davis was shot at least eight times. Friday, he was remembered for turning his life around and helping to change the lives of others, especially children, heading in the wrong direction.

“I want everybody to remember my daddy,” said his daughter, Angel Dawson. “He didn’t have a problem with nobody. As he said, Put the guns down, the violence needs to stop. I got a daddy that was taken from me that I can’t get back.”

“This is just to see that he helped so much,” added Christopher Cooper with the Better Men Society. “That’s why so many people showed up to show their love back and their respect back, because he made that great impact.”

“What Bobby and Better Men Society was able to do to help the police department, they were able to walk with me and talk to some of the troubled youth, these troubled kids. And as a result, I have witnessed Better Men Society has changed the lives of troubled kids,” stated Chief James Davis.

At one point, Stamps was overcome with grief. Family members say they just want justice.

