Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WLBT’s Trending Now: Met Gala fashion, the best Mother’s Day gift and a fast food marriage proposal

By Sharie Nicole and Ebonee Jackson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Check out WLBT’s new online Trending Now segment.

What’s the best gift idea for any mom? Would you accept a marriage proposal inside a busy, fast-food restaurant? And, check out some Met Gala with Sharie Nicole and WLBT Producer, Ebonee Jackson.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast version of Trending Now on Spotify.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
JPD investigating nine auto break-ins, one auto theft at Richard’s Disposal
Eric Darnell Mosley
Durant man wanted for fleeing officers in Kosciusko
Rep. Yates discusses crime in capital city
Mayor Lumumba says Jackson is safe.
Mayor says city of Jackson is safe