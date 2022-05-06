WLBT’s Things To Know 5/6/22: ‘The Rock’ scouting Miss. for football talent, Jurayah Smith’s trial latest, Rankin Co. cold case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is scouting Mississippi for football talent

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the XFL's owners. (Vivian Zink / NBC)

The XFL, a revived pro football league owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is scouting Mississippi for football talents. The league will host an HBCU showcase for players at Jackson State University on Saturday, July 16, as they look for players from HBCU schools to fill their teams’ rosters. It’s one of six planned showcases the league has scheduled over this summer. The players who impress the most at these events will be included in the player pool for the XFL Draft ahead of the 2023 season.

2. Day 4: Jurayah Smith’s mother takes the stand

Mo cameras were allowed in the courtroom Thursday for the T’Kia Bevily murder trial after everyone was searched Wednesday for audio or listening devices. Testimony continued for Bevily, who is accused of killing 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. Day four saw prosecutors call four different witnesses to the stand, including DeDreuna Smith, who’s Jurayah’s mom. While on the stand, she pointed out that her 14-month-old did receive injuries before while in the care of T’Kia Bevily and her husband Morris Bevily, who’s Jurayah’s father. The 14-month-old died in October of 2017.

3. Rankin County cold case

It was April 2021 when we first aired our 3 On Your Side investigation into Rankin County’s only Jane Doe cold case murder. The case is a lot warmer now thanks to new technology and the determination of the Rankin County coroner. Since our initial report aired, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth’s mission has been to convince a judge to allow the body of Rankin County’s only Jane Doe murder victim to be exhumed. After hearings presenting the evidence, Judge Dewey Arthur gave the go-ahead. On April 27, 2022, the digging began.

