Video games, spa day; the reason behind one end-of-year-charter school celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Manis. Pedis. Video games. Reimagine Prep Charter School in Jackson hosted an unconventional Friday for hundreds of 5-8th graders.

The party celebrates the effort students put into taking their state tests over the last two weeks.

Principal Tresandria Hubbard nudged all 560 of her students to stay focused throughout the state testing.

“You had to have perfect attendance during the state test and after the test, continue to learn, not get in any trouble and stay engaged in class,” Hubbard said.

And nearly all of them aced the assignment, she said.

“We have been motivating them to do well - teachers held tutoring groups prior to testing,” she said. “They showed up, stayed in class, showed growth and we are so proud of them.”

Students could choose between a spa day or a video game party on a mobile bus from Gen X Gaming Truck out of Gluckstadt.

The trucks are outfitted with Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S and X, and PlayStation 5, not to mention stadium seating, five big screens and an LED light show.

Inside, teachers pampered students with manicures, pedicures, and facials in a classroom-transformed spa.

It’s a big reward for enormous effort.

“We don’t get those test scores back until after the summer, but in our minds, they’ve already won,” Hubbard said.

